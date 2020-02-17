Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's latest Insta pic is all things love!

New Delhi: The B-Town power couple of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a massive fan following on social media. People love to follow their favourite stars online to know their whereabouts and upcoming projects.

Virat, who is in New Zealand for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning from February 21, 2020, was accompanied by actress wifey Anushka Sharma a few days back. So the work cum leisure vacay pictures were shared by the celebs on social media.

Anushka in her recent Instagram post, shared a black and white selfie clicked by none other than hubby cricketer Virat Kohli. Her heart-winning caption reads, “You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ...”

A few days back, Virat had also shared a beautiful picture with wife Anushka, sending out some love to all.

Their social media exchange and lovey-dovey posts give major couple goals to all the fans!