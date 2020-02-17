हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's latest Insta pic is all things love!

Anushka in her recent Instagram post, shared a black and white selfie clicked by none other than hubby cricketer Virat Kohli. 

Bollywood News: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli&#039;s latest Insta pic is all things love!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The B-Town power couple of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a massive fan following on social media. People love to follow their favourite stars online to know their whereabouts and upcoming projects.

Virat, who is in New Zealand for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning from February 21, 2020, was accompanied by actress wifey Anushka Sharma a few days back. So the work cum leisure vacay pictures were shared by the celebs on social media.

Anushka in her recent Instagram post, shared a black and white selfie clicked by none other than hubby cricketer Virat Kohli. Her heart-winning caption reads, “You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ...”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You'd think good byes get easier with time. But they never do ... 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

A few days back, Virat had also shared a beautiful picture with wife Anushka, sending out some love to all.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Their social media exchange and lovey-dovey posts give major couple goals to all the fans!

 

 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaNew Zealand series
Next
Story

Child sex accused country singer Daniel Lee Martin dead

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Massive fire breaks in Mumbai Gst building, None hurt | Mumbai News | Breaking News