Bollywood News: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan Amid Others Extend Friendship's Day Greetings - Watch

Mumbai: On the occasion of Friendship Day on Sunday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended sweet wishes. Actor Deepika Padukone penned down a sweet note for her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in her Instagram stories. The post read, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you."

She added, "Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher missed his close friend and late actor-director Satish Kaushik a little extra on this occasion. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a series of pictures with his friends- Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik and wished them a special message. Sharing the images, he wrote, “Happy Friendship Day! Missing Satish a little extra today!”



Actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating Friendship Day with his friends in a hilarious way as he sings and shakes a leg to the tunes of the iconic song ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’. He wrote, “Nothing beats having fun with friends... No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship.#FriendshipDay.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a video from his film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and wrote, "Tag your Sonu. Happy #TeraYaarHoonMain Day."

Actor Bipasha Basu shared a picture with her spouse and actor Karan Singh Grover and wrote, "Best friends for life- Husband & Wife. #happyfriendshipday." Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of herself and wrote, “Happy Friendship Day my love…You truly know how to make me feel the happiest with each bite… Spaghetti Girl foreva #Any spaghetti girls out there? You know what I feel?”

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a reel with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya and wrote, “The pact was to keep a straight face. You know now who lost the deal!! Friendship day special - 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne!' #LivePhotoReel #PostShootShenanigans #MujhseDostiKaroge.”

Friendship Day is a special day dedicated to celebrating the bond of friendship between people. It is a day to express appreciation for the friends in our lives and to cherish the memories and experiences shared together. Friendship Day is commonly celebrated on the first Sunday of August. It is also a day to strengthen existing friendships and to make new friends.

In the age of social media and technology, Friendship Day has extended to the virtual world as well, with people sharing heartfelt messages and dedications to their friends on various platforms. It's great to hear that Bollywood celebrities have embraced the trend of posting on social media on Friendship Day. Friendship Day allows them to express their appreciation and love for their friends and followers. Fans often eagerly anticipate these posts, as they provide a glimpse into the personal lives and relationships of their favourite celebrities.