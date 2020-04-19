हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood news: Kareena Kapoor receives quarantine presents from hubby Saif, son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a few pictures on Instagram in which Saif and Taimur can be seen channeling their inner Picasso.

Mumbai: Beating the lockdown blues, actor Saif Ali Khan and his little son Taimur took up painting a pass time after wowing netizens with their gardening skills.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband and son can be seen channeling their inner "Picasso". In one of the images, Saif can be seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur is seen turning the balcony's wall in a multi-coloured canvas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind.  Quarantine gifts be like... 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

"If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," Kareena captioned Taimur's artwork.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it  #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

After posting her husband and son's pictures, Kareena posted her selfie, flaunting her zit on her face. But more than the zit, it was her caption that left social media users in split.

"Meanwhile I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing #HugeMess," Kareena wrote.

Reacting to the post, actor Ranveer Singh commented a few laughing emojis.

Actress Amrita Arora commented: Captions are lit bro."

Kareena Kapoor, taimur, Saif Ali Khan
