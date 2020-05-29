हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood News: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan's real chemistry in this 'blooper' dance rehearsal video is priceless - Watch

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has her kitty full with movies such as 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Shershaah' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's gen-next stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani might not have shared screen together except for her special appearance in 'Kalank', but their chemistry is certainly on-point. Kiara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video on social media and it makes us wonder when these two will be cast together in a movie?

Varun and Kiara's dance practice session looks so cool with eh little bloopers here and there. Fans are delighted to see the two dancing and having fun. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@varundvn bas thode takkar.... baaki sab first class  #FlashBackFriday #RehearsalBloopers

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has 'Coolie No.1' in the pipeline with Sara Ali Khan. It has been directed by daddy David Dhawan and is a remake of 1995 Hindi film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. 

Meanwhile, Kiara has her kitty full with movies such as 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Shershaah' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Do you want to see Varun and Kiara together in a movie?

 

 

