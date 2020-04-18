हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KL Rahul

Bollywood News: On KL Rahul's birthday, rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty posts an adorable pic!

Indian batsman KL Rahul turned a year older on April 18. And to make his birthday special, rumoured girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty took to social media. She posted an adorable never-seen-before picture with the birthday boy, sending netizens into a meltdown. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian batsman KL Rahul turned a year older on April 18. And to make his birthday special, rumoured girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty took to social media. She posted an adorable never-seen-before picture with the birthday boy, sending netizens into a meltdown. 

Athiya and KL Rahul are looking adorable in this picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy birthday, my person @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Several celebrities including Sania Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Diva Dhawan, Sikander Kher, Anaita Shroff Adajani, Anand Ahuja amongst various other dropped their comments. 

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. However, the duo remained silent and have not yet gone public about their relationship status. 

Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines. 

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will be seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL as and when it takes place. 

Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

 

