Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood news: Priyanka Chopra sends virtual birthday love to mother Madhu Chopra, her 'inspiration'

Priyanka Chopra penned a note to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday, saying that she is missing their "ritual of spending the day together".

Bollywood news: Priyanka Chopra sends virtual birthday love to mother Madhu Chopra, her &#039;inspiration&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a note to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday, saying that she is missing their "ritual of spending the day together".

"My backbone, my strength, my 3 am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything... Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads," Priyanka posted on social media along with a video montage of their pictures together.

The clip captures the mother-daughter moments together, including Madhu feeding her daughter a piece of cake, their outing at Eiffel Tower, photographs of her from previous celebrations, and Priyanka's mother by the beach with flowers in hand.

Earlier this month, Priyanka shared a note in memory of her father, on his seventh death anniversary.

The actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts and shared a monochrome photograph of her father, Ashok Chopra, from his youth. "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity… Miss you dad, every single day," she wrote.

