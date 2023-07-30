Bollywood News: Sonam Kapoor Writes Adorable Birthday Wish For Husband Anand Ahuja

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband Anand Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a string of cute pictures and captioned it, “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja. Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more.”

In the first and the last picture, Anand could be seen playing with his little kid Vayu. In another posts, Sonam shared some adorable couple pictures. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam has signed two new projects, according to reports.



The actor said recently, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

