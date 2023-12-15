Bollywood Success Story: This Small Town Girl Studied In DPS; Getting More Popular Than Khushi Kapoor And Suhana Khan; Her Latest Movie Is...

New Delhi: Triptii Dimri has arrived. Although her career started in 2017 but 2023 is the year which the actress will not forget. From Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbul' To Anvita Dutt's 'Qala', Triptii Dimri has had a comfortable space in the industry. Although, the madness around her latest 'Animal' has made her the talk of the town. Here's all you need to know about the journey of the actress in the industry so far:

Family & Education

Hailing from Gharwal, Uttarakhand, Triptii was born on 23 February 1994 to Meenakshi and Dinesh Dimri. The actress is an alumna of the DPS franchise, having had studied at the Delhi Public School, Firozabad. A graduate in psychology from Sri Aurobindo College, she went on to pursue acting at FTII, Pune after her graduation.

Career

Triptii debuted on the silver screen in 2017 with Sunny Deol, in the comedy film 'Poster Boys'. However, the movie could not make a long-lasting impression though. Then strides changed as her debut lead role of Laila did the magic in the tragic romantic tale 'Laila Majnu'. Promoted as the 'National Crush', the actress was recently featured with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial 'Animal'.

Triptii's performance in 'Bulbul' launched her to stardom in bollywood and piqued the interest of the public. She portrayed Bulbul, the female lead in the fanciful historical drama, and received praise from critics.

Awards

Thanks to 'Bulbul', Triptii received the 2020 Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress. Additionally, she was ranked eighth on Rediff.com's list of the Top Bollywood Actresses. She was also listed among the women honored in Forbes Asia's 30 under 30 list for 2021.

Triptii Dimri has become a well-known household name. Now the actress has been named 'Most Popular Indian Celebrity' on IMDB, surpassing celeb kids Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor, who made their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies'. Triptii will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ a film by Anand Tiwari.