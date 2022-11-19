Actress Tabassum Govil, known for her talk show, dies due to cardiac arrest

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Tabassum Govil is no more. The actress passed away on Friday evening at the age of 78 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her death has come as a shock to her fans and her family. Tabassum was known for her show 'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'. A prayer meet will be held at Arya Samaj Mumbai's Santacruz area on November 21. Further details are awaited.

Her son confirmed the report and told Indian Express, "She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden."

Tabassum started her career as child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. She later had a television career as the host of first TV talk show of Indian television, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. It ran on National broadcaster Doordarshan from 1972 to 1993, wherein she interviewed film and TV personalities.

She made her film debut as a child actor with 'Nargis' in 1947, followed by 'Mera Suhaag', 'Manjhdhar' and other. Her last film appearance was in 'Swarg' in 1990.