BREAKING: Aishwarya Rai summoned by ED in Panama paper leak case

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a money laundering case in connection with the Panama Papers leak on Monday (December 20). The actress will appear before the agency today to record her statement or would request for another date.

Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/7s2QPI7yjm — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

The Panama Papers were leaked on April 3, 2016. They are 11.5 million leaked documents that detail financial and attorney–client information for more than 214,488 offshore shell companies, in which rich individuals invested for tax evasion.

