Aishwaray rai

The Panama Papers exposed the rich individuals, including many Indians who invested in offshore shell companies to evade taxes.

BREAKING: Aishwarya Rai summoned by ED in Panama paper leak case
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a money laundering case in connection with the Panama Papers leak on Monday (December 20). The actress will appear before the agency today to record her statement or would request for another date.

The Panama Papers were leaked on April 3, 2016. They are 11.5 million leaked documents that detail financial and attorney–client information for more than 214,488 offshore shell companies, in which rich individuals invested for tax evasion.

 

