BREAKING: Delhi-based musician-singer Sheil Sagar passes away aged 22

NEW DELHI: Delhi-based independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sheil Sagar passed away due to causes yet unknown. Celebrated photographer Viral Bhayani took to social media on Thursday (June 2) and shared update about his death. As per reports, the Delhi-based musician passed away on June 1.

As per the report, Sagar, who was a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, gained notice in the independent music scene with his acoustic debut single 'If I Tried'. The song had earned a lot of accolades from all over upon its release. He had released three other singles last year – 'Before It Goes', 'Still' and 'Mr. Mobile Man- Live'.

Several people took to social media and condoled his untimely demise.

Today is a sad day.. first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had we in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar. https://t.co/x3n93WlitS — Viraj Kalra (@virajkalra) June 1, 2022

R.I.P #sheilsagar , I didn't know him personally but i once attended his show and so i was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music , we lost a gem :)

Please start supporting independent even every artist. — Krish arora (@krisharora01) June 1, 2022

what's happening with musicians? First siddhu, then KK, and now this. Sheil was an amazing singer-songwriter from the DU music circuit. his originals were absolutely beautiful. Rest in Peace man. https://t.co/ityFT9MyLv https://t.co/8PjOG3UmBx — Harshad B. Kale (@HarshadBKale) June 1, 2022

Sagar was known for his soothing baritone among music lovers. One of his songs 'Mr.Mobile Man-Live' was recorded and filmed live at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Gurugam. The budding musician had also won several music awards.