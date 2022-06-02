हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sheil Sagar

BREAKING: Delhi-based musician-singer Sheil Sagar passes away aged 22

As per the report, Sagar, who was a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, gained notice in the independent music scene with his acoustic debut single 'If I Tried'. A rising vocalist, Sagar passed away on June 1 due to unknown causes. 

BREAKING: Delhi-based musician-singer Sheil Sagar passes away aged 22
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Delhi-based independent singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sheil Sagar passed away due to causes yet unknown. Celebrated photographer Viral Bhayani took to social media on Thursday (June 2) and shared update about his death. As per reports, the Delhi-based musician passed away on June 1. 

As per the report, Sagar, who was a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, gained notice in the independent music scene with his acoustic debut single 'If I Tried'. The song had earned a lot of accolades from all over upon its release. He had released three other singles last year – 'Before It Goes', 'Still' and 'Mr. Mobile Man- Live'.

Several people took to social media and condoled his untimely demise. 

Sagar was known for his soothing baritone among music lovers. One of his songs 'Mr.Mobile Man-Live' was recorded and filmed live at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Gurugam. The budding musician had also won several music awards.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sheil SagarSheil Sagar deathsinger Sheil SagarRIP Sheil SagarDelhi singersinger death
Next
Story

Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori dies in Gurugram hospital

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Badhir News: Investigation campaign intensified in Moose Wala murder case