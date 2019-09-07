Camila avoids social media to 'protects her energy'

Los Angeles: Singer Camila Cabello says she avoids social media in order to "protect her energy".

"I want it to be things I can relate to, things from the heart. I do it to protect my energy. I can't do that if I care about what people think. I can't do that if I'm trying to please," Cabello said on on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show, reports "femalefirst.co.uk".

The "Havana" hitmaker has earlier said that she doesn't use social media "that much" because it's "not good" for her.

"I don't go on social media that much cause it's not good for me, and I don't know how to not be affected by what people say here so I just don't read it," she said.

Camila, however, acknowledged no everything about social media was bad. "I am totally aware I can use this platform to help people even in small ways! So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we're human! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe." she said.

The pop has taken to meditation and breathing exercises lately in a bid to reduce anxiety.