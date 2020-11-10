Can you spot Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in this old is gold pic?

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao, who recently became a mother, has made us nostalgic after she shared a lovely throwback photo from the sets of her superhit film 'Vivah', in which she co-starred opposite Shahid Kapoor. Sooraj Barjatya's 'Vivah' released 14 years ago on November 10 and to mark the occasion, Amrita dedicated a special post to the team.

"A film that continues to become the darling of the nation. Thank you, Sooraj ji. There are films and then there are Rajshri Films!! You continue to celebrate Indian traditions and emotions like no one else. I remember this day was the last day of shoot.. We shot at a waterfall in Lonavala... I was all of 19 and totally surrendered in good faith of my most wonderful director Sooraj Barjatya ...No one like him. I knew this was a big film but that it would reach this far in the hearts of the audience comes as a wonderful blessing. On TV Vivah has already broken the record of being the most played weekend movie," read Amrita Rao's post.

Here's the photo she posted. 10/10 if you can spot Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in it.

'Vivah' was a huge hit and undoubtedly, it is one of Shahid and Amrita's most loved films of their fans. Apart from 'Vivah', Shahid and Amrita have starred in three films together - 'Ishq Vishk', 'Shikhar' and 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'.

Amrita Rao was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray'. She is married to RJ Anmol and is currently enjoying her motherhood phase.