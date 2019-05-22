close

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Cannes: Anil Kapoor lauds daughters' 'art with fashion' strokes

Cannes: Anil Kapoor lauds daughters&#039; &#039;art with fashion&#039; strokes

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor is a proud father as his daughters, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and producer Rhea Kapoor, are creating waves at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival. He said his daughters are creating art with fashion.

Anil on Wednesday took to social media and shared several looks put together by Rhea and flaunted by Sonam at the prestigious festival.

"Taking the world by storm, one outfit at a time! So proud of my girls for creating art with fashion! Sonam and Rhea. Love the looks and the brains behind them! Proud father moment," he captioned the image. 

Rhea has not only styled Sonam on several occasions but also worked with her as a producer in films "Aisha", "Khoobsurat" and "Veere Di Wedding".

Sonam donned an ivory white Ralph & Russo tuxedo dress with a long train on her second day at the red carpet of the film festival, and wrote: "The French Riviera suits me."

The actress' first look at Cannes 2019 look was in a red dress by Valentino. Later, she transformed into a Modern Maharani for a Chopard party. 

She also showcased a neon yellow gown by Ashi Studio. The flared off-shoulder gown was paired with matching stilettos.

 

 

 

