Cardi B gets 'emotional' as daughter Kulture turns 11-month-old

New Delhi: Rapper Cardi B got emotional as she shared a picture of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus who completed 11-months on Tuesday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "My baby 11 months and I can`t handle it. what`s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day."

The rapper added that she was fine and just so much in love with her child. "I`m fine,I`m fine ,I`m fine. I`m madly, overly in love with my child. Thanks OFFSET," Cardi wrote.

She also shared a video of baby Kulture holding on to a baby walker on the Instagram story and wrote, "I am emotional today and I can`t help it. My baby growing."

Following his wife, rapper Offset also shared an adorable picture with his baby girl and captioned, "MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG. 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL. BLESSING FROM GOD. I LOVE YOU."

Cardi B in an interview given to E! News earlier, said that her daughter is her `little best friend`. "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she`s like my little best friend," she said.

She also added that being a working mother is "very challenging," as she initially thought she would hire a nanny, but changed her mind later.

"You`re scared to get a nanny because you don`t want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time like they get sick," she said.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture, last year on July 11.

The rapper is also stepping her foot in the film industry with `Hustlers`, where she will be seen sharing screen space with singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Constance Wu. The film is scheduled to hit the theatre on September 13.