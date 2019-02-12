Cardi B quits Instagram after Grammy win

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B has quit Instagram following the backlash she received after she won a Grammy Award for her album "Invasion of Privacy".

Before deleting the account, the "I do" rapper posted a video in which she slammed people for critcising her win, reports variety.com.

She said: "It's not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that's not my style and that's not what I'm with and I don't support that.

"However, I been taking a lot of s**t today, I'm seeing a lot of bull**** today and I saw a lot of s**t last night. And I'm sick of this. I worked hard for my motherf***ing album."

Cardi defended her work saying she recorded the album while pregnant.

"I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow', everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed'. Now this year's a f***ing problem? My album went two-time platinum. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well.

"I f***ing worked my a** off, locked myself in the studio for three months... then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn't even get on the f***ing album because my nose was so f***ing stuffy from my pregnancy...," she added.

