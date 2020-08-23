Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI may summon Rhea Chakraborty for questioning; forensic team arrive at actor's Bandra flat

MUMBAI: The Special Investigation Team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is likely to summon actress Rhea Chakraborty and record her statements. The team is also expected to question the keymaker, who broke open the door of the late actor's bedroom on July 14, in connection with the case.

Rhea was reportedly given unauthorised access for 45-minutes to the mortuary, where Sushant's mortal remains were taken for post-mortem. The CBI is expected to collect the forensic data and may question the doctors about Rhea's visit to the mortuary.

The CBI is also likely to question Sushant's roommate Sidharth Pithani, staff Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj today. According to reports, a team of Forensic experts of CBI, along with Pithani and cook Neeraj, on Sunday reached Sushant's Bandra flat, where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14. The agency is likely to interrogate the cook for the third time, whereas Pithani and Sawant are questioned for the second time.

Here's CBI tentative plan for today:

CBI to visit Sushant's Bandra flat today.

CBI may question the keymaker who broke open the actor's bedroom on July 14.

Likely to interrogate Sushant's cook Ashok.

Question Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati today.

Sources said that probe agency has reportedly found contradictions in statements of cook Neeraj and Pithani related to events that took place around Sushant on June 13 and 14. Sources added that the agency also found statements of Sushant's former cook Keshav doubtful. The CBI also questioned Pithani about how he knew Rhea and why the actress moved out of Sushant's residence on June 8.

According to reports, the crime scene recreated by CBI officials at the actor's flat will also be analysed again today.

A team of CBI reached Water Stone Resort where Sushant was allegedly made to stay for a long time, almost 2 months, by Rhea. Sushant's counselling also used to take place at this resort. His bank statements, too, showed payments for his stay here.

A separate team of CBI arrived at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, where Sushant was being treated for depression. Dr Kesari Chawda was a consultant doctor at Hinduja Hospital and was treating the actor. It is to be noted that Sushant's family has in the FIR accused a few doctors in the conspiracy surrounding the actor's death.

Earlier, the team arrived at Cooper Hospital where Rajput's mortal remains were taken for post-mortem.

The CBI has formed five teams which are looking at different aspects in Sushant death case.