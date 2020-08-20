CBI team reaches Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death; will extend full co-operation, says Mumbai Police

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Special Investigation Team of the central agency arrived in Mumbai on Thursday (August 20, 2020) evening to initiate proceedings.

The SIT is expected to collect the case diary, all important documents and statements of all those questioned in connection with the case so far by the Mumbai Police.

The SIT team is led by CBI`s Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad. The 5-member CBI team has arrived in Mumbai city with all the medical documents related to Covid-19 reports after a ruckus was faced by the Bihar Police team weeks ago.

The source said that the CBI team, after collecting the documents from the Mumbai Police, will meet the investigation officer, who handled Sushant’s case so far.

If required, the team will also speak to the Mumbai Police DCP, with whom the actor's family shared a WhatsApp message in February this year citing threat to his life.

The agency officers are also likely to visit Sushant`s residence in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14 and also call the first five persons who reached his flat after the death.

The team is also likely to meet Mitu Singh, the sister of Sushant to gather more details. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh has said that his team will extend full cooperation to the SIT in probing the case.

"Of course, we will cooperate," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said when asked if his team will cooperate with CBI.

The CBI on August 7 had taken over the probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor on the orders of the central government after the Bihar government recommended for the central agency probe.

The CBI registered a case against Sushant`s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant`s ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown others on the basis of his father K.K. Singh`s complaint filed with the Bihar Police on July 25.

The CBI has also recorded the statement of Sushant`s father and his elder sister Rani Singh. According to agency sources, in their statement the family has maintained that it was not suicide but a murder.