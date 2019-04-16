close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumi Pednekar

Chandro, Prakashi changed ecosystem for women: Bhumi

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says Chandro and Prakashi Tomar -- two octogenarian sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh -- changed the ecosystem for women and society around them.

Chandro, Prakashi changed ecosystem for women: Bhumi

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar says Chandro and Prakashi Tomar -- two octogenarian sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh -- changed the ecosystem for women and society around them.

Starring in director Tushar Hiranandani's "Saand Ki Aankh", Bhumi will play the character of Chandro Tomar in the upcoming film. It also stars actress Taapsee Pannu, who will essay the role of Prakashi Tomar. 

"These two women by sheer stroke of luck become sharp shooters. They travel the world, they are given incredible recognitions, they make our country proud but no one really knows how they fought their house, the society to make a difference in the lives of their grand-daughters and bring positive change for women in their male-dominated community. It is an extremely powerful story," Bhumi said in a statement. 

The "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" actress said that "Saand Ki Aankh" is a film about the triumph of human spirit and faith. 

"It's a true story of courage because you have these women who have changed the ecosystem for women and society around them."

The first look of the movie was unveiled om Tuesday. Dressed in a shirt, ghagra with a chunder, Bhumi and Taapsee have grown into the skin of their characters of Chandro and Prakashi.

Bhumi added: "The shooting has been an incredible experience for me. As an artist, you really hope that you get a film like this in your career and I'm fortunate to have this in my bag. It has been an absolute honour getting to know these incredible women and having the chance to play Chandro on screen."

The 29-year-old actress says her journey has been both challenging and creatively fulfilling.

"I was bowled over by the script from the word go because it is such an entertaining yet inspiring film," she added.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. Chandro, who is fondly called shooter 'dadi' is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.

"Saand Ki Aankh" also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in pivotal roles.

Tags:
Bhumi PednekarDum Laga Ke HaishaSaand Ki Aankh
Next
Story

History in ashes: Bollywood reacts to Notre Dame fire

Must Watch

PT16M33S

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files nomination from Jaipur