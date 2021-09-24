Choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother dies at 99, Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai condole her demise

New Delhi: Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran N Davar died on Thursday (September 23) morning at the age of 99 as per reports. She passed away owing to ill health.

Many celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai and Deanne Panday condoled her tragic demise on social media. They left their condolences under a post shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Take a look at it:

Production designer Vanita Omung Kumar also took to Twitter to pen a sweet, heartfelt note for Shiamak's late mother.

She wrote, "Words fail me Puran Aunty you were a true Angel to me you loved me n Omung so dearly, I loved u so much your warmth stays on with me thank u for all the love adulation u bestowed on us I will truly miss u, your infectious smile Shiamak we love u."

Words fail me Puran Aunty you were a true Angel to me you loved me n Omung so dearly,I loved u so much your warmth stays on with me thank u for all the love adulation u bestowed on us I will truly miss u ,your infectious smile Shiamak we love u @shiamakofficial @OmungKumar pic.twitter.com/nM1krWMR6g — vanita omung kumar (@Vanita_ok) September 23, 2021

Shiamak Davar is one of the most renowned choreographers in India. He is credited for revolutionising and bringing jazz and contemporary dance to the country. Shiamak has choreographed countless Bollywood hits and given us iconic dance steps to remember.

His talent is recognised not just in India but globally as well. For the unversed, he was appointed as the director of choreography for the Commonwealth Games, Melbourne and Commonwealth Games, Delhi.

Apart from that, he also choreographed certain dance routines in the Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 4.'