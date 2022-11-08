Chris Evans reacts to being named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive', says 'my mom will be so happy'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Chris Evans, who is known for his portrayal of `Captain America` in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has been named the `Sexiest Man Alive` for 2022 by People magazine.

Reacting to his new title, he said that this news will delight at least one person - his mother. The actor said: "My mom will be so happy. She`s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

Evans' career has been on fire for the last decade. This year alone, he starred in Pixar`s `Lightyear`, Netflix`s `Gray Man` and filmed three new movies, including 2023`s `Ghosted` for AppleTV+ which he is also producing.

According to People, he also co-runs `A Starting Point`, the civic engagement platform he launched in 2020. Now in his 40s, Evans is trying to prioritise a healthy work-life balance and spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play, it`s more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he told People. "I`m too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I`ve settled into a nicer phase where I`m just happy being at home."

People further stated that he`s also thinking a lot more about his future outside of acting - one that includes marriage and fatherhood. "That`s absolutely something I want," he said, adding: "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."