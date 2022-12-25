Christmas 2022: Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy step out in stylish mini co-ords, raise mercury on internet

NEW DELHI: Christmas 2022 is here and B-Town celebrities are celebrating the occasion with their loved ones. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose to spend the day with the Kapoor clan and were captured arriving for the annual Christmas lunch, Malaika Arora is spending the day with her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora.

The actress was captured by the shutterbugs arriving at her parents' house in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. Malaika, who often hogs the limelight with her stylish appearances, once again stole the limelight as she arrived decked in a stylish black and white co-ord set. She paired the outfit with black sunglasses and styled her hair into a bun.

Her son Arhaan looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt paired with cargo pants. He waved at the shutterbugs before leaving. Malaika's sister and actress Amrita Arora arrived with her husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan And Azaan. Amrita opted for a blue knee length dress which she paired with bright yellow footwear.

Mouni Roy too was papped on Sunday looking Oh, So Hot in a beautiful white co-ord set. The famous 'Naagin' star looked breathtakingly in the white outfit which she paired with white boots and a sling bag.

Several other celebrities too were papped on Sunday, as they stepped out to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

Karisma Kapoor, who is keeping herself away from the big screen for now, was captured along with her kids - Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor for Kapoor's annual lunch. The 'Biwi No 1' actress looked beautiful as always in a midi A-line printed dress.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda were also captured arriving for Kapoor's annual lunch.