Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Wedding: Anupam Kher Pose With Salman Khan And Aamir Khan, Calls It

Another star kid got hitched and the ceremony became a reunion of the B-town people. Karan Deol, son of ace Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, got married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya. There was grand reception for Karan and Drisha in Mumbai. A lot of celebrities attended the event. Veteran actor Anupam Kher was also a part of gala night and he shared some stunning pictures. In the latest pic shared by Anupam Kher, we got to see the actor posing with Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan.

Sharing the pic, the veteran actor wrote,” Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed….. Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol !”

Fans Reaction

A comment read, "All are Indian cinema Legends."

Another wrote,” The best era 90s and still we listen only 90s music.”

A few called it “ a great capture. @anupampkher Sir you are an inspiration for all of us.”

About Karan and Drisha

Karan Deol and Disha got married on June 18 in a lavish wedding ceremony. Drisha happens to be the great-granddaughter of the veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy. Dharmendra revealed that Drisha was introduced by Karan to the family through his mother and he is quite excited for her to be part of their family.

About Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture Emergency which will be released this year. He also played a prominent role in Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 film, The Kashmir Files.