Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan dazzle at their wedding reception - Top 5 celebrity wedding looks that stumped us

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah got married to model-turned-TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, 2021. The Punjabi munda looked dapper in his wedding attire and as did his gorgeous wife. The couple tied the knot on Monday in an intimate Sikh wedding in Goa.

Ever since the news broke, their wedding pictures have been making rounds all over social media. The bride wore a pastel-pink lehenga choli by Sabyasachi and the groom donned a pink sherwani to compliment the pink-themed wedding on their special day.

On Monday night, the couple hosted their wedding reception and Bumrah continued to amaze us with his dashing looks. The cricketer wore a stylish suit by the Italian luxury fashion brand Zegna. The custom-made suit was designed by Alessandro Sartori, Zegna’s artistic director. It appears the couple went all-out to ensure their outfits looked on point for every wedding function.

On that note, let’s take a look at five other celebrities who were dressed to kill on their wedding festivities:

Anushka Sharma -Virat Kohli’s Mehendi look: The duo got married on December 11, 2017, and looked stunning throughout their wedding festivities. But the outfit that truly stood out was their vibrant Mehendi ceremony outfits.

Anushka chose a boho look and was seen wearing a hand-printed and hand-embroidered lehenga with a retro pop print designed by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. The bright pink and orange added a refreshing look to her attire. On the other hand, Virat chose to wear a khadi kurta under a pink textured silk Nehru jacket. Both the outfits were courtesy of the renowned designer Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding reception attires by Angadi Galleria and Rohit Bal: The star couple of Bollywood made sure all eyes were on them with their flamboyant wedding outfits. At their wedding reception in Bengaluru, Deepika wore a golden saree designed by Angadi Galleria and accessorised the look with an elaborate jewellery set.

Ranveer opted for a black sherwani embellished with golden embroidery which was designed by Rohit Bal.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna: The beautiful Mira Rajput donned a pink pastel lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna for her wedding with actor Shahid Kapoor. It was subtle with floral embroidery and beautiful artisanship on it. The attire which took 48 days to make gave her a dreamy but simple look which perfectly suited her classic taste. The 26-year-old styled it with two dupattas, one of which covered her head while the other draped around her.

Sonam Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony attire by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Bollywood style queen Sonam Kapoor left no stone unturned in making sure she looked dazzling all through her wedding festivities. She wore a white and golden lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla with chikankari embroidery and paired it with heavy gold jewellery. She looked drop-dead gorgeous wearing her mother’s choker necklace, a detailed bracelet and a prominent maang tikka which completed the elegant look.

Natasha-Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s wedding attire by Manish Malhotra: The high school sweethearts, who got married this January, wore designer Manish Malhotra’s creations. While Varun went for a detailed white sherwani with shades of light blue, Natasha went for a pale gold lehenga with meticulously designed silver and golden embroidery. The fashion designer accessorised her look with a statement necklace, pearl drop earrings and a silver maang tikka.