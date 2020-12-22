Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties knot with Youtuber Dhanashree Verma; see pics here

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday tied the knot with fiancee Dhanashree Verma, Youtuber and choreographer. The couple took to their social media accounts and shared pictures of their wedding.

In a post on the photo and video-sharing social networking site, Instagram, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra shared pictures saying, "We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!

Earlier on August 8, Chahal had announced that he got engaged to Verma and had also shared an adorable picture from their Roka ceremony. "We said 'Yes' along with our families #rokaceremony," wrote the Indian spinner.

The couple recently spent some quality time together in the UAE, where IPL was being played.

Dhanashree is a social media sensational and there's ample proof of that. She is an ace choreographer and often sets Instagram on fire with her dance moves. Recently, she posted a video on 'Cutiepie', the famous song from Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The viral clip shows Dhanashree dressed in a lehenga and she dances like no one's watching. Her expressions totally steal the show. "Do you think you can match our wedding dance energy?" she wrote in the caption and we think the answer is no, we can't.

What's the word? Well, Yuzvendra got bowled over by his ladylove's dance moves. "Wow," he said, adding heart and heart-eyed emojis.

