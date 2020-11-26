हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma sets Instagram on fire with her dance moves, Yuzvendra Chahal is all hearts - Watch

Dhanashree Verma is ruling the hearts of her fans with her dance video on 'Cutiepie'. 

Dhanashree Verma sets Instagram on fire with her dance moves, Yuzvendra Chahal is all hearts - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dhanashree9

New Delhi: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma is a social media sensational and there's ample proof of that. She is an ace choreographer and often sets Instagram on fire with her dance moves. As of now, Dhanashree is ruling the hearts of her fans with her video on 'Cutiepie', the famous song from Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. 

The now-viral clip shows Dhanashree dressed in a lehenga and she dances like no one's watching. Her expressions totally steal the show.

"Do you think you can match our wedding dance energy?" she wrote in the caption and we think the answer is no, we can't.

Watch the video here: 

What's the word? Well, Yuzvendra is bowled over by his ladylove's dance moves. "Wow," he said, adding heart and heart-eyed emojis. 

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged in August this year. The couple recently spent some quality time together in the UAE, where IPL was being played. 

Tags:
Yuzvendra ChahalDhanashree VermaDhanashree Verma dance videos
