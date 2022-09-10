Darlings actor Vijay Varma gets marriage proposals from Pakistan, France; actor shares hilarious messages on Instagram!

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has proven that he is the actor to watch out for this year after his performance as the evil husband Hamza in his latest film ‘Darlings’ opposite Alia Bhatt.

With his role as the alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza, he did get a lot of hate in his DMs but all the more love for his performance from critics and the audience and now the actor’s DMs are getting flooded with marriage proposals which started with him sharing a story of his visit to Lucknow where he is shooting for ‘Mirzapur’ season 3.

Taking to his social media he shared some extremely funny and quirky marriage proposals he has got in his DMs from Pakistan to France, to Canada. It started with a girl replying to his Lucknow story saying –

“Mere ma baap se hamare shaadi ki baat bhi kr lena agar a hi gaye ho toh”

“Pakistan ajao mery maa baap sy baat karny pls”

“Canada bhi ajao mere pati se rishtey ki bat karne”

"Phir come to France, mom’s waiting .. pleaj”

Meanwhile the actor got some funny DMs from the boys saying – “Ye kya chlra h, inhe smjhao Actor hu.. shadi.com nhi”

With a record-breaking opening, ‘Darlings’ was the highest viewed non-English Indian original Film, as it clocked 24 million viewing hours. It maintained its consistency following the phenomenal quality of the film and performers like Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt, and Shefali Shah. After playing the alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza, his mom was worried he may never get married but the actor's DMs filled with proposals, definitely says the opposite.

On the work front, the actor has an exciting line-up including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.