Daughter's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty post adorable wishes

Mumbai: On the occasion of Daughter`s Day, Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ajay Devgn dedicated heart-warming posts to their beloved daughters over social media.

Sharing a picture with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Instagram, the `Sholay` actor wrote: "Happy daughter`s Day." The pictures of the father and daughter are from the recent past, and one of them shows Shweta planting a kiss on her father`s cheek.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra put out to Instagram an adorable picture with daughter holding her in arms and dedicated a lovable note over the occasion. She wrote, "Who says Miracles don`t happen... Holding one in my hands now. Life is such a miracle, isn`t it? That`s the happiness I`m celebrating today on #DaughtersDay as I hold Samisha our daughter."

"I definitely don`t need a day to celebrate her... Can`t thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan`s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful. Don`t forget to give your daughters a tight hug today," added Shilpa.

Ajay Devgn posted a gorgeous picture of daughter Nysa on Instagram as he penned a note on daughter`s day. He noted, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She`s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl.#HappyDaughtersDay."

Sharing that her daughter`s unique point of view is what she loves about the most, Kajol also shared a picture shot by Nysa and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It`s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that`s so hard for me to do so #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa."

Calling daughter Nitara his definition of perfect, Akshay Kumar posted an adorable picture on Instagram that captured a lovable moment between the father-daughter duo. He noted, "You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back. #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl."

In the picture, the `Mission Mangal` star is seen hugging his daughter, while she hugs her dad and a puppy.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a throwback picture, which was clicked in the Bahamas at the beginning of the year, on the occasion of Daughter`s Day.

"This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it`ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan," wrote Khurrana alongside the picture on Instagram

Happy Daughter's Day!