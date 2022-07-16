NEW DELHI: After revealing that she is in a 'happy place' and 'not married', Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who is dating business Lalit Modi, dropped another picture from her Maldives vacation.

The photo clicked by daughter Alisah Sen shows Sushmita standing towards an infinite swimming wearing a white lace aftan and her hair tied in a bun. The actress is enjoying the serene beauty. "Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!! Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen. I love you guys beyond!!!" with the hashtags #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga #trulyblessed," reads the caption.

Both Sushmita and Lalit Modi have been trending ever since the latter shared pictures of their recent vacation with their families and announced that their relationship is a 'new beginning.'

On July 14, Lalit Modi dropped a series of mushy photos of him and Sushmita from their Maldives vacation and announced that they are dating. His caption read, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Sushmita's father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen reacted to the development and told ABP Ananda on Thursday night, "I don't know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don't know what should I say when I don't know about it."

When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and Sushmita's relationship, he said, "Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don't know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven't heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There's nothing to hide."

Shubeer added that Sushmita who is currently is London, is spending time with her friends. However, she has never mentioned Lalit to her family before.

Sharing a picture with her daughter Renee and Alisah, she also added, "Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don't…it's #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Live TV