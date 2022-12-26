'Dear Santa, is it too late now...': Urvashi Rautela has a special Christmas message!

New Delhi: Christmas and year-end are finally around the corner,,, and as always, Urvashi Rautela did not fail to wish all her admirers well on this special occasion. Urvashi is one of those actresses in the tinsel town who does not even refrain from spending lakhs and crores of rupees on her every look. The beauty of the actress is getting brighter in these pictures.

Urvashi took to her social media and shared a few pictures of herself where she is seen enjoying her gala time on the flight where she is seen wearing all the ace brands. The actress is seen donning a cream full-sleeved top with mini shorts which she paired with red Dior socks and Gucci flats. With Prada shades and a Fendi bag, the actress is just looking stunning as she had a Christmas stocking and candy cane along with her and posing in the flight for all her admirers and wishing them she captioned it saying, "There are three stages of man: he believes in Santa Claus, he does not believe in Santa Claus, he is Santa Claus.” #MerryChristmas".

Urvashi also shared a bunch of selfies on her social media, saying, "Dear Santa, is it too late now to say sorry?” #MerryChristmas"

After the pictures went viral over social media fans and her admirers couldn't keep calm from admiring her true beauty. Fans are commenting fiercely on these photos of the actress. Urvashi is wreaking havoc in these pictures. These pictures of the actress can turn out to be your perfect inspiration for your next party.