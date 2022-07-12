New Delhi: Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared photo dump from the quiet romantic birthday celebration of Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor they had recently. From exploring the forest, lakes to sharing a passionate kiss - the pictures have it all!

Ranveer wrote in the caption: Love to Love You #baby @deepikapadukone #birthday #photodump. Also, Deepika shared another bunch of freeze frame-worthy photos with a caption reading: May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance…

Ranveer Singh turned 37 on July 6 and many of his Bollywood celebrity friends including Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn among others wished the actor on social media.

Ranveer is making waves for his reality show, Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls - India's first interactive adventure special. It started streaming on Netflix from July 8. Apart from this, he has Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his kitty.