Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have some fun moments on yacht, check out their vacation video

NEW DELHI: Amidst the divorce rumours of the Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rebuffed the talks by offering a glimpse of their personal life that featured the duo. Ranveer, who was lately been busy travelling to fulfil his professional commitments took to his Instagram story and shared the video of Deepika lovingly hitting on his stretched legs as they were travelling on a private yacht. The duo is seen chilling out as they enjoy a ride on the yacht. The video seems to be from one of their vacations abroad.



Deepika, who is seen dressed up in a white tee and black shorts, is seen seated opposite Ranveer on the yacht. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh wrote "#cutie" for Deepika Padukone. He also added the 'good vibes' tag in the video. Ranveer is twinning with her in a white tee and black track pants which he paired with white shades and yellow slippers.

Ranveer and Deepika have not been seen together for a long time. In faThele also gave a miss to Diwali bashes held in Mumbai. Both the stars were reportedly caught up with their busy work schedules. Social media was abuzz with rumours about the separation of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in September this year. Several reports went viral, claiming that the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship.



The teaser of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan was unveiled on Wednesday. The film, also starring John Abraham, is scheduled for theatrical release on January 25, 2023. She also has 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter'.

