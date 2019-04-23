Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's inside pics from a wedding go viral—Check photos

New Delhi: The 'it' B-Town couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hog the limelight wherever they go. Be it red carpet events, awards night or private parties—the stylish duo flashes a smile sending fans and shutterbugs into a tizzy.

Recently, DeepVeer (as they are fondly called) attended a wedding of a relative and guess what? Pictures from the ceremony went viral on social media. Several fan clubs and pages dedicated to the actors shared the photos.

Check it out:

Deepika looked stunning in a white saree with bright red flower motifs while Ranveer donned stylish traditional wear in black and red. The duo greeted everyone at the wedding and in one of the pictures, the doting hubby that Ranveer is, he was seen holding Dippy darling's footwear.

Now that picture has driven netizens crazy.

Ranveer has always been a dutiful husband and he has ample times expressed his love and admiration for wifey Deepika.

After this, they hold the top spot in giving major couple goals!