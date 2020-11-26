हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone relieved that she and Ranveer Singh were together during lockdown!

She quipped on how this lockdown proved to be a sort of boon of the power couple as they go to spend time together. 

Deepika Padukone relieved that she and Ranveer Singh were together during lockdown!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has started off work post lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she recently opened up on lockdown and what she feels about it.

"The lockdown has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for", she said.

She quipped on how this lockdown proved to be a sort of boon of the power couple as they go to spend time together. 

Talking about shooting amid COVID-19 pandemic, Deepika Padukone said, "Now, we know what the drill is and all of us take extra precautions, in terms of following guidelines, wearing masks, and even sanitisation, of not just our hands but all the equipments too. Before the shoot, we are also taken through a drill of what it’s going to be like. So, that way, we work in a very safe environment. Initially, though, it was exhausting as it’s something you’re not used to but once you get used to it, it’s fine.”

Deepika has started work on Dharma Productions' next starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan', suggest reports. 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghDeepika Padukone movieslockdownCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

High time we looked beyond 'hero-heroine' formula films: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
  • 92,66,705Confirmed
  • 1,35,223Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M15S

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies at the age of 60