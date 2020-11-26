Deepika Padukone relieved that she and Ranveer Singh were together during lockdown!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has started off work post lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she recently opened up on lockdown and what she feels about it.

"The lockdown has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for", she said.

She quipped on how this lockdown proved to be a sort of boon of the power couple as they go to spend time together.

Talking about shooting amid COVID-19 pandemic, Deepika Padukone said, "Now, we know what the drill is and all of us take extra precautions, in terms of following guidelines, wearing masks, and even sanitisation, of not just our hands but all the equipments too. Before the shoot, we are also taken through a drill of what it’s going to be like. So, that way, we work in a very safe environment. Initially, though, it was exhausting as it’s something you’re not used to but once you get used to it, it’s fine.”

Deepika has started work on Dharma Productions' next starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan', suggest reports.