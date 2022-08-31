Deepika Padukone shares picture with smudged red lipstick, hubby Ranveer Singh reacts
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who was last seen in the movie 'Gehraiyaan' has multiple projects in the line up.
- Deepika Padukone took to her instagram and shared a picture
- Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh reacted
- She will be next seen in the movie 'Pathaan'
Mumbai: Imperfections are beautiful -- that`s what Deepika Padukone seemingly told everyone with a picture featuring her smudged red lipstick.
On Sunday, the `Piku` star took to Instagram and dropped some quirky images. In the first picture, Deepika gave fans a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on.The next picture is a blurred image of her. The actress can be seen laughing with her lipstick smudged around.
Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, "How it started v/s How it`s going" with a lips emoji. Deepika`s post has garnered several likes and comments."Hahahah cute," a social media user commented."Red suits you even if it`s smudged," another one wrote. Ranveer also could not resist commenting on his wife`s picture."Baby," he commented, adding a laughing and a heart emoji.
Here is the post shared by the actress:
Ranveer singh reacted to the post:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika who was last seen in the emotional drama 'Gehraiyaan' where she co-starred alonside actors such as Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in action-packed avatars in the films `Pathaan` and `Fighter`. In `Pathaan`, she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while in `Fighter`, she will showcase her acting skills alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has `The Intern` remake with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
