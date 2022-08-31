Mumbai: Imperfections are beautiful -- that`s what Deepika Padukone seemingly told everyone with a picture featuring her smudged red lipstick.

On Sunday, the `Piku` star took to Instagram and dropped some quirky images. In the first picture, Deepika gave fans a closeup of her lips that look amazing with red coloured lipstick on.The next picture is a blurred image of her. The actress can be seen laughing with her lipstick smudged around.

Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, "How it started v/s How it`s going" with a lips emoji. Deepika`s post has garnered several likes and comments."Hahahah cute," a social media user commented."Red suits you even if it`s smudged," another one wrote. Ranveer also could not resist commenting on his wife`s picture."Baby," he commented, adding a laughing and a heart emoji.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Ranveer singh reacted to the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika who was last seen in the emotional drama 'Gehraiyaan' where she co-starred alonside actors such as Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in action-packed avatars in the films `Pathaan` and `Fighter`. In `Pathaan`, she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while in `Fighter`, she will showcase her acting skills alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has `The Intern` remake with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.