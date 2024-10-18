Deepika Padukone Surprise Gamers: "I Have Landed In The World Of BGMI"

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming action spectacle ‘Singham Again’, has stepped into the world of gaming.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an animated video of a gaming character donning the outfits themed after her.

She wrote in the caption, “The wait is over, Gamers! I’m super excited to reveal my collaboration with BGMI! Step into the battlegrounds with exclusive Deepika Padukone-themed outfits, skins, and surprises! Ready to dominate in style? Then get ready to #SlayTheGame”.

The Indian gaming industry stands at US$740 million with more than 300 million gamers. As of 2021, itBGMI was one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world.

Deepika’s collaboration with the gaming brand signals a new dawn for the superstar who is basking in the success of her recent hits like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It’s not like that the actress has only been enjoying a great professional life.

On the personal front, she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh last month. Prior to her delivery, the actress, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The families perfectly timed the delivery to welcome the baby on the auspicious day. The couple announced her pregnancy in February 2024 with an Instagram post. The post read, "September 2024” with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como. Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.

While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.