Dharmendra

Dharmendra tweets on farmers' protest, deletes post after getting trolled

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm laws. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra recently took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital. However, he deleted the post later. But, the internet can be a mean space at times. A user had by then taken a screenshot of his tweet and shared it online.

The user posted Dharmendra's deleted tweet and trolled him for taking his post off the micro-blogging site. However, the legendary star replied on his post, explaining why he deleted his original tweet: Aap ke Aise hi comments se dukhi ho kar apna tweet delete kar  diya tha ..ji bhar ke gaali de leejiye Aap ki khushi mein  khush hoon main..Haan ..Apne Kissan bhaiyon  Ke liye ..bahut dukhi hoon ..Sarkaar ko jadldi koi hall tlaash kar Leena chahie. Hamari kisi ki koi sunwai nehin.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm laws. 

Several celebrities have opined on the same and shared their views on social media. Kangana Ranaut has been at the receiving end after her war of words with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh in a row over her alleged deleted tweet. 

In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet. 

 

