Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali spends a day with underprivileged kids

Dhvani Bhanushali also seized the opportunity to celebrate the success of her recent song "Na ja tu" with the children.

Dhvani Bhanushali spends a day with underprivileged kids

Mumbai: "Vaaste" fame singer Dhvani Bhanushali on Wednesday met a bunch of underprivileged children in Mumbai.

Dhvani also seized the opportunity to celebrate the success of her recent song "Na ja tu" with the children.

"I will cherish this day all my life. It was really an amazing experience to interact with these super-talented adolescents. I'm way too overwhelmed by their love. I think this was the best way to celebrate the success of my recent single. Watching the dedication on their little faces as they confidently performed on stage in front of everyone has encouraged me. I would surely want to imbibe the same dedication in my performances so that I can entertain my audience every single day," Dhvani said.

Dhvani gained immense popularity after "Vaaste" became a massive hit. The song has 700 million views and counting on YouTube.

The event was organised by KidZania, a global edutainment theme park for families, along with Salaam Bombay Foundation.

 

Tags:
Dhvani BhanushaliUnderprivileged kidsKidzaniaSalaam Bombay Foundation
