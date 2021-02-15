हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza gets married to Vaibhav Rekhi, Actor Aditi Rao Hydari the shares first glimpse from their wedding

Actor Dia Mirza is married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Friend Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photo from the D-day. Earlier actor Malaika Arora also shared a glimpse from one of Dia's wedding celebration. Earlier, actor Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to share a photo of Dia in a white dress. She captioned the picture, “Here comes the bride,” confirming Mirza’s wedding while speculations were still ripe.

Dia Mirza gets married to Vaibhav Rekhi, Actor Aditi Rao Hydari the shares first glimpse from their wedding
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After a lot of speculations, actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza is now married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The duo tied the knot on Monday (February 15) in a small private ceremony.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who is Dia’s close friend shared a picture with the groom's footwear in her hands and captioned it, “Always got your back father.” She tagged Vaibhav Rekhi in the photo and it is supposedly from the joota churai ceremony.

​Earlier, the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador shared a photo from her Mehndi ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Actor Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to share a photo of Dia in a white dress. She captioned the picture, “Here comes the bride,” confirming Mirza’s wedding while speculations were still ripe.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the first pictures from Dia and Vaibhav’s wedding on his Instagram account. Dia looked ravishing in a deep red traditional banarasi saree. She is wearing natural make-up and adorning a gajra. Vaibhav on the other hand wore a white kurta pajama with a white waistcoat.

The newly-married also distributed sweets to the media to celebrate the occasion.

Dia Mirza was previously married to producer Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. In 2019, the couple amicably parted their ways after five years of marriage.

