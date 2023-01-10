topStoriesenglish
Dia Mirza shows her support for Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Joshi’s Gross Environmental Product concept

Dia Mirza met with Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Joshi at the end of his #PragatiSePrakrutiPath Yatra in Dehradun and penned a long note about the same.

New Delhi: Actor and environment advocate, Dia Mirza met with Padma Bhushan Dr Anil Joshi at the end of his #PragatiSePrakrutiPath Yatra in Dehradun. He has engaged with over 50,000 people on his journey, covering 7 states, 60 cities, and 1000 villages with the intent to redirect our attention towards ecological/nature-based solutions to improve lives, livelihood and climate. 

During their meeting, Dr Joshi introduced Dia to the compelling concept of GEP - Gross Environmental Product. If this index were to be adopted by every state in India it would lead to a significant increase in #ClimateAction and address all 17 goals of sustainable development. 

The UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for SDGs Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to showcase her experience meeting the inspiring man, and illustrate the kind of impact his ideas can have on the country's economic and ecological policy.  

"Imagine a 68 year old person travelling by cycle from Mumbai to Dehradun covering 2300km within 39days? It takes passion and commitment, both of which @anilp_joshi has demonstrated throughout his life - A passion to bring about grassroots change and commitment to restore ecological balance," she wrote.

Further adding, she said, "I promised to meet him at the end of this #PragatiSePrakrutiPath Yatra in Dehradun and was overjoyed to keep my promise. By this time he had engaged with over 50,000 people on his journey, covered 7 states, 60 cities, 1000 villages with the intent to redirect our attention towards ecological/nature-based solutions to improve lives, livelihood and climate."

"During the time we spent together, he shared a powerful concept of GEP - Gross Environmental Product with me. If this index were to be adopted by every state in India it would lead to significant increase in #ClimateAction and address all 17 goals of sustainable development."

"Watch the video and tell me whether you think that this is a powerful intervention. Please share your views in the comments. I look forward to hearing from you. Padma Bhushan Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi is an environmentalist and founder of Himalayan environmental studies and conservation organization (HESCO), Dehradun," she wrote.

