Dia Mirza's reply to netizen asking 'how much did you charge' for Global Citizen event wins hearts!

New Delhi: After Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shared a video of her attending the Global Citizens Live 2021 event on Instagram, a netizen asked her how much she got paid for the event.

The actress replied to the user in the comments section and claimed that she did the event for free.

Responding to the netizen's question, she wrote, "Nothing."

On Sunday (September 27), the actress had shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram which featured her on stage as well.

Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Thank you Global Citizen for bringing us all together to #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people!!! What an extraordinary display of humanity. As always it was an honour and privilege Thank you @priyankachopra for bringing us together."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the hosts at the star-studded event and was trending on the internet after pictures of her in an earth-themed outfit went viral.

The event co-hosted by her was broadcasted live on September 25- 26 2021 with several artists setting the stage on fire with their thrilling performances.

Earlier, the Global Citizen had organised an event titled 'Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World'.

For the unversed, the Global Citizen as an organisation aims to encourage and influence people to take charge of global issues and pressure leaders to take cognisance of them. Several artists performed at the event aimed to spread awareness about climate change and poverty.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad'.

She got married to Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. The duo shares a son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi who was born on May 14. She is also a stepmother to Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter Samaira Rekhi.