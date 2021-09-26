हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's earth-themed dress grabs limelight at Global Citizen Live 2021, Nick Jonas says 'Wow'

On Saturday (September 25), Priyanka Chopra shared several BTS videos from the Global Citizens Live 2021 event on her social media.

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s earth-themed dress grabs limelight at Global Citizen Live 2021, Nick Jonas says &#039;Wow&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Prominent personality and actress Priyanka Chopra attended the Global Citizens Live 2021 on Saturday in a gorgeous earth-themed dress and fans cannot get over her outfit.

The global sensation took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her look as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The dress was designed by Prabal Gurung who is based in New York City. 

Her husband Nick Jonas reacted to her look with a "Wow" in the comment section, as always being her biggest cheerleader!

She was styled by Law Roach, had make-up done by Morgane Martini and hair by Laurie Zanoletti.

She captioned the post, saying, "An Evening in Paris" with a heart emoji.

Take a look at her breathtaking post:

 

Global Citizen Live is 2021 featured Priyanka Chopra as one of the hosts and the actress had shared many BTS clips from the event on her social media.

It was broadcasted live on September 25- 26 2021 with several artists setting the stage on fire with their thrilling performances.

Earlier, the Global Citizen had organised an event titled 'Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World'.

On the work front, the actress has her plate full with multiple projects.

Priyanka will be seen in ‘Matrix 4’, a rom-com film ‘Text For You’ and an upcoming Amazon Prime Videos spy thriller ‘Citadel’.

She will also star in the Hindi film ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

