Did Karan Johar just call Alia-Ranveer the next Kajol-Shah Rukh? Read on

New Delhi: Producer, filmmaker, director, actor, and chat show host - Karan Johar has always been in the news for his movie projects, his friendly equation with each and every actor, as well as his personal views on various topics.

However, his latest revelation during a live show on Roposo, India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, will surely grab your attention. While KJo spoke about several actors, movies and even his past hits during the live chat with Rajeev Masand, one revelation made every viewer jump up in joy!

Over the years, Karan Johar has presented multiple blockbuster movies, but his first film – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a cult classic! Shah Rukh Khan - Kajol’s camaraderie, friendship and chemistry created magic onscreen that no film or jodi has been able to replicate in the past 24 years. But according to Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s camaraderie and chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will surely draw everyone’s attention.

When Karan Johar was asked about the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol of this era, he mentioned during the live chat show on Roposo, “When we talk about chemistry onscreen, it is not always about two people who are in a romantic relationship. In fact, it’s the opposite! It’s always two buddies that give you the best chemistry. Having said that, SRK – Kajol is a legendary jodi who you cannot compare! But trust me when I say this, and I am not promoting my movie on Roposo, but when Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you can see that chemistry and that is because they are buddies. That friendship results in chemistry. They might not be the SRK – Kajol of this era yet, because they have to do at least five films to prove that, but they have as sparkling chemistry as they have.”

While Karan Johar’s revelation might have surprised you, what is your take on it? Can Ranveer – Alia can be the next SRK – Kajol?