Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal bumped into each other at one of the award functions in Dubai, where one of the bodyguards of the superstar pushed even Vicky Kaushal while clearing out the way for the Tiger 3 star. It was claimed that even Salman Khan snubbed the Sam Bahadur actor.

In a recent interview, Salman Khan’s most loyal bodyguard Shera spilt the truth behind the viral video.

Speaking to Zoom, Shera clarified not pushing Vicky and even claimed that Salman is very good friends with the actor,” No, we didn't push Vicky. I wasn't the person involved. There was another bodyguard with us who was seen in the video, but he didn't push Vicky either. Vicky and Salman Bhai even interacted at the event. It was not what it seemed to be; it was fabricated.). There was nothing like that. Vicky is a good friend of Salman Bhai.”

Have A Look At The Viral Video:

Vicky Kaushal too reacted to the viral video from the IIFA Awards that was held in Dubai last year. He rubbished the chatter then and there about being snubbed by Salman while speaking to the media on the red carpet. “Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain. Bohut uss baarein mein unnecessary chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai (Several times things are blown out of proportion. There are unnecessary chatters about many things). Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

Salman Khan also shares a good bond with Katrina Kaif whom he gave the big break in the industry.