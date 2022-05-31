New Delhi: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in broad daylight on Sunday in the Mansa district of Punjab by a gang of goons. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moosawala’s murder. A Special Investigation Team (SIP) however has been formed to formally investigate his murder. But did you know Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was also once under Lawrence Bishnoi’s radar?

According to reports, back in 2018, one of Bishnoi’s henchmen was arrested after he threatened to kill Salman Khan in relation to his blackbuck killing case. Reportedly, Bishnois believe blackbuck as a sacred animal therefore Salman was targeted. Later, the ‘Tiger 3’actor’s security was beefed up in Mumbai.

Presently, Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi. Bishnoi has been involved in several murder, robbery and extortion cases.

Bishnoi’s gang took the responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder via a Facebook post. One of the gang members wrote in a statement on Facebook, “Today, Moose Wala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It’s our work. Moose Wala’s name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar’s murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moose Wala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moose Wala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moose Wala used his political power and saved his skin each time”.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high". He has given several other hits like “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others. His last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride".