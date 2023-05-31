Dil To Pagal Hai Reunion: Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And ‘Dance Of Friendship’

It has been already 25 years since Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit starrer Dil To Pagal Hai hit theaters. The film still remains a favorite till date. While the film's songs and dialogues are still popular, how can we forget the epic dance battle between Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor? And guess what, the actresses had a mini-reunion. In the video, the two can be seen grooving in proper sync. While the actress didn't add any music to the video, it seemed they were trying to imitate the Le Gayi Le Gayi hook step.

Karisma Kapoor has also shared a couple of pictures featuring herself and Madhuri. While Madhuri was seen dressed in a long printed dress with a belt, Karisma wore a dark-coloured salwar kurta styled with a pair of sunglasses. With minimal makeup, both of them had hair tied up in a bun. The caption read, “Dance of Envy friendship.” Kareena Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. The actress wrote, “The OG SuperStars.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor added heart and evil eye emojis. Bhumi Pednekar called them "icons." Tamanaah Bhatia dropped heart-eye emojis. Fans shared their excitement after seeing their favourite actresses reuniting in the video.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit played the leads opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dil To Pagal Hai. In the film, the actresses had a dance-off to an instrumental piece called the 'Dance of Envy'. The film was a big hit and still remains a fan favourite.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Ma. She next has The Fame Game season 2 in the pipeline. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, has Murder Mubarak alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. She also has Brown: The First Case.