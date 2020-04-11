हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar thanks fans for prayers and duas on 'Shab-e-baraat', shares new pic

Dilip Kumar received all the love of his fans and followers on Twitter, who loved to see him hale and hearty. 

Dilip Kumar thanks fans for prayers and duas on &#039;Shab-e-baraat&#039;, shares new pic
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The legendary actor of Indian cinema, Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar shared a new picture on Twitter after a long time. He thanked his fans and well-wishers on the occasion of 'Shab-e-baraat' and posted a new photo along with it. 

Dilip Kumar wrote: Thank you for all your prayers and duas on #Shab_e_baraat My heartfelt prayers for all of you too.

The megastar received all the love of his fans and followers on Twitter, who loved to see him hale and hearty. 

Amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, he even urged people to stay home and practice social distancing. With a beautiful poem, the thespian asked everyone to be indoors in this hour of crisis.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly. 

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

 

Tags:
Dilip KumarDilip Kumar picDilip Kumar healthSaira BanuCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Actor Purab Kohli 'fully recovers' from coronavirus COVID-19, says need to put brakes on pandemic
Corona Meter
  • 7447Confirmed
  • 643Discharged
  • 239Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M36S

DNA: Will the world remain in lockdown till the vaccine arrives?