Dilip Kumar turns 98, a look at his best works and on-screen pairings

New Delhi: Dilip Kumar, a remarkable Hindi cinema actor, turned 98 today (December 11). The legendary actor who has given many notable hits will enjoy a quiet birthday this year.

His wife and actress Saira Banu had earlier said this week that as the veteran star lost two of his brothers due to COVID-19, this year he will not partake in a big celebration.

As this legend turns a year older, here are some of his best works and on-screen pairings.

1. Devdas- Vyjayanthimala

Dilip Kumar starred in Bimal Roy’s iconic ‘Devdas’ in 1955, while Vyjayanthimala played Chandramukhi to his Dev. The on-screen couple was much loved by the audiences. They also featured together in films like 'Leader', 'Sunghursh', 'Gunga Jumna' to name a few.

2. Dastaan- Sharmila Tagore

The 1972 film, ‘Dastaan’, featured Dilip Kumar and Sharmila Tagore in the lead. Directed by B.R. Chopra, the film was a box-office hit. The duo was seen in ‘Chhoti Bahu’ too. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans.

3. Bairaag-Saira Banu

Directed by Asit Sen, ‘Bairaag’ is a 1976 Bollywood film. The film’s star cast included Saira Banu, Helen, Prem Chopra, Leena Chandavarkar, Paintal and Nasir Khan. Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu in the year 1966 and the two are couple goals. The real-life couple also starred in movies like ‘Gopi’ and ‘Sagina’ among others.

4. Mughal-E-Azam- Madhubala

Whenever someone thinks of Dilip Kumar, his performance as Salim in superhit ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ flashes before their mind. Starring opposite Dilip Kumar was Madhubala whose role as Anarkali still makes people weep. This romance drama helmed by K Asif was released in 1960.

5. Jugnu- Noor Jahan

Released in 1947, ‘Jugnu’ was the highest grossing Indian romantic film of the year. Songstress Noor Jahan was paired with Dilip Kumar. The film became the actor’s first hit.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998.

A very Happy Birthday, Dilip Kumar!