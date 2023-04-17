Diljit Dosanjh Exudes Punjabi Vibe In Black Kurta, Tamba At Coachella, Fans Went Crazy

Mumbai: It was an historic moment for Indian artists as singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to performa at the US' popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The weekend performance marks his dominance not only in the Punjabi industry but on a global level.

Diljit decided to go completely traditional and exuded Punjabi vibes as he picked up a black kurta and tamba. He added swag to the look with a black turban, sunglasses, a pair of yellow gloves and sneakers to set the stage on fire. As per videos circulating on social media, the singer-actor, who shuffles between Indian and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as 'Jatt Da Pyaar', 'Patiala Peg' and 'Munda hunda dhuppa vich tan kudiye'.



Dosanjh dropped an Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate this historic moment. The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella Valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends.

Fans reacted with tons of love for the singer expressing how he made India proud. Bollywood celebs congratulated the singer via their Instagram to narrate the moment of happiness and joy they felt after Diljit's performance. Several Punjabi singers too commented on Diljit's milestone.

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram on Sunday to share an Instagram reel of the 'Udta Punjab' co-star performing at Coachella. Bebo of Bollywood wrote 'The OG' with multiple heart and star emojis.

The 'Ki & Ka' actor Arjun Kapoor also referred to Diljit as G.O.A.T on his Instagram story.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also expressed her happiness for Diljit taking Punjabi culture to new heights. Rakul shared the performance reel of Dosanjh and wrote "Wohoo Punjabi Fever at Coachella. What a firecracker performer you are. Dil Jit Lita Sab Da"

