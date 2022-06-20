Mumbai: Bollywood diva Disha Patani stuns her fans yet again with her latest Instagram post, looking like sheer divinity. In the first picture, Disha struck an elegant pose, sitting on the floor, a golden hue surrounding her. She donned a white lacy, cut-out bodysuit, and kept her hair open, letting her waves fall on her shoulder, looking like a beautiful belle.



The second picture seemed to be an aesthetic one having blurred motion. However, Disha could be seen sitting upright, facing sideways, the blurry picture enhancing her features even more.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha had been shooting for the film `Yodha` since November 27. Apart from Disha, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna also star in the film in lead roles. Disha is also the latest addition to Nag Ashwin`s upcoming film `Project K`, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. `Project K` is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.



Besides her acting skills, Disha is also known for her intense workout regimes which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.